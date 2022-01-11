Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passes away

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das died at a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday, his family said. Das was 63. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law. His wife, singer, and actor Sangeeta Das died in 2010 due to a heart attack. The popular actor was suffering from renal ailments for years, and he was admitted to the private hospital on December 9 last year and was on ventilator support. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of the actor and announced that Das would be laid to rest with full state honours at Cuttack on Wednesday.

Born in Mayurbhanj district on February 11, 1959, he made his debut in the art film 'School Master', and first acted in a commercial movie in 'Mathura Bijay' in 1979. The versatile actor had won the state government's best actor award for his performance in 'Laxmi Pratima' (1998), and 'Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni' (2005). Das had won the best comedian award for his role in 'Mu Tate Love Karuchhi' (2007). His acting in 'Pua Mora Bholashankara' will always be remembered, his co-worker Bapu Lenka said. He was a popular anchor for hosting the reality show 'Ashara Aloka'.

The actor had also tried his luck in politics. In 2014, he had joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal, but quit the party and later joined the BJP in 2019. Governor Ganeshi Lal, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart B B Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, BJP state chief Samir Mohanty, and people from different walks of life condoled the popular actor's death.

"Saddened over the demise of veteran actor Mihir Das. His indelible footprints in Odisha's art world will remain alive. It's an irreparable loss for the Odia cine world. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," Patnaik tweeted. BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda said in a Twitter post, "I am crestfallen hearing the news. It is an end of an era. Mihir Das was a household name in Odisha and he was known for his sharp acting skills. I extend my deepest sympathies for the grieving family."