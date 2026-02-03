Veteran music composer SP Venkatesh passes away at 70 due to cardiac arrest; gave many hit songs for Mammootty, Mohanlal

The film and music fraternity of Kerala, along with leaders from across the political spectrum, joined thousands of music lovers on Tuesday to mourn SP Venkatesh's demise.

Renowned music director S P Venkatesh, who rose to prominence with the film Rajavinte Makan (1986) died at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday following cardiac arrest. He was 70. The versatile south Indian music director was known for his collaboration with veteran actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty. He enthralled a multitude of fans with his soulful melodies and thunderous background scores. He was credited as Sangeetharajan.

Born on March 5, 1955, Venkatesh is the son of Mandolin player Pazhani. He started playing guitar in films with music director Vijay Bhaskar in 1971. He established himself as a versatile music director in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. He entered the Malayalam film industry as a music director in 1985 through the film Janakeeya Kodathi. Venkatesh won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Music Director in 1993 for the films Paithrukam and Janam. His most well-known film scores include Indrajaalam, Kilukkam, Minnaram, Spadikam, Dhruvam, Kauravar, Johnnie Walker, Kizhakkan Pathrose, and Hitler.

The film and music fraternity of Kerala, along with leaders from across the political spectrum, joined thousands of music lovers on Tuesday to mourn the music composer's demise. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the death of Venkatesh was an irreparable loss to cultural Kerala. In his condolence message, Vijayan described the composer as one of the most important figures in Malayalam film music, whose evergreen songs continue to live in the hearts of Keralites.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan also paid tribute, calling Venkatesh a composer who ushered in a golden era of hit songs. He said Venkatesh won the hearts of Keralites with timeless melodies and left a lasting mark on the industry. Referring to the Mohanlal-starred iconic film Rajavinte Makan, he said the movie not only helped elevate the actor to superstardom but also firmly established Venkatesh as a composer of great distinction.

Singer Sujatha Mohan termed his passing a great loss to the world of music and said his melodies would remain immortal. Popular playback singer M G Sreekumar, who sang many of Venkatesh's compositions, recalled their long association with deep emotion. He said it was a blessing of his lifetime to have sung so many of the composer's songs, adding that Venkatesh's music would be sung by Keralites till the end of time.

