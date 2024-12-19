Meena Ganesh appeared in more than 400 Malayalam films and numerous TV shows and theatrical productions.

Veteran actress Meena Ganesh, aged 81, passed away on Thursday morning in Shoranur, Palakkad, after being treated for five days at a private hospital following a cerebral stroke.

Over her career, she appeared in more than 400 Malayalam films and numerous TV shows and theatrical productions.

She is remembered for her memorable roles in films like Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Meesha Madhavan, Nandanam, Punaradhivasam, and Karumadikuttan. Meena also performed with several prominent theatre groups in Kerala, including SL Puram Soorya Soma, Kayamkulam Kerala Theatres, and Thrissur Chinmayi, receiving several accolades for her performances.

Meena began acting in plays at 19, and her film debut came with P.A. Backer's Manimuzhakkam. However, she gained prominence in cinema after portraying the character Pathumma in film Mukhamudra, in 1991.

Meena was born in 1942 in Kallekulangara, Palakkad, to Tamil movie actor K.P. Keshavan. She entered the world of theatre through the Koppam Brothers Arts Club during her school years and soon became involved in performing across Tamil Nadu in places like Coimbatore, Erode, and Salem.

In 1971, she married the famous playwright, director, and actor A.N. Ganesh. Together, they founded a theatre group named Pournami Kalamandir in Shornur. Unfortunately, due to financial struggles, the group was disbanded within three years, after which Meena continued her theatre work with other groups.