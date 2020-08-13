Veteran Malayalam lyricist Chunnakara Ramankutty dies at 84

Popular Malayalam poet and veteran lyricist of film and drama Chunnakara Ramankutty passed away at a private hospital on Thursday, his family sources confirmed. He was 84.

For the uninformed, Ramankutty had a colourful career in which he wrote for around 75 films for over 200 songs besides lyrics for over 100 dramas. Starting from 1978 he wrote lyrics for Malayalam films and continued to do so until a few years back.

Ramankutty last wrote after the death of media baron and His last piece and veteran Rajya Sabha member M.P.Veerendra Kumar, last month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the popular lyricist and termed his passing away as a big loss for Kerala. The CM wrote, "Several melodious songs have been penned by him and he also excelled in the drama arena. He was also a good orator. His demise is a huge loss for the cultural fabric of Kerala. He has written many hit songs like ‘Devatharu poothu’. He has also written many songs for Malayalam theatre."

Ramankutty was born in 1936 in Alappuzha district, Chunakkara, and set foot in the Malayalam film industry reportedly following his job as a songwriter in All India Radio’s Akashvani. He also became a regular presence in Malayalam theatre. Chunakkara penned his first song in the Malayalam film industry for the film Ashramam which released in 1978. In 2015, he received the Guru Shreshta award from the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. Chunakkara is survived by three daughters – Renuka, Radhika, and Ragini. His wife, Thankamma, had passed away earlier.