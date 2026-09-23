Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85, won National Film Award for Sudani from Nigeria

Savithri Sreedharan had a four-decade-long career in theatre, having entered the amateur theatre scene at the age of 16. She was honoured with a Special Mention at the 66th National Film Awards for the 2018 Malayalam film Sudani Fom Nigeria.

Veteran Malayalam theatre-film actor Savithri Sreedharan, who won acclaim for her role in popular film Sudani from Nigeria, died at her residence in Kozhikode on Wednesday. She was 85. Sreedharan had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time. She had a four-decade-long career in theatre, having entered the amateur theatre scene at the age of 16. After nearly two decades in amateur theatre, she moved to professional stage.

Eminent playwright K T Mohammed's play Deepasthambham Mahascharyam marked a significant phase in her theatre career. She later acted with several prominent drama troupes. Sreedharan was also a recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for her overall contribution to theatre.

She made her film debut in 1991 with Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair's directorial venture Kadavu. After a long gap, she returned to the silver screen in 2018 with Sudani from Nigeria, earning widespread appreciation for her performance. Her role in the film won her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress in 2019 and a Special Mention at the 66th National Film Awards. (With inputs from PTI)

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