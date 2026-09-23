FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law; refers it to larger bench

Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law

Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85, won National Film Award for Sudani from Nigeria

Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85

Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September 23

Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85, won National Film Award for Sudani from Nigeria

Savithri Sreedharan had a four-decade-long career in theatre, having entered the amateur theatre scene at the age of 16. She was honoured with a Special Mention at the 66th National Film Awards for the 2018 Malayalam film Sudani Fom Nigeria.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 02:51 PM IST

Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85, won National Film Award for Sudani from Nigeria
Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran Malayalam theatre-film actor Savithri Sreedharan, who won acclaim for her role in popular film Sudani from Nigeria, died at her residence in Kozhikode on Wednesday. She was 85. Sreedharan had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time. She had a four-decade-long career in theatre, having entered the amateur theatre scene at the age of 16. After nearly two decades in amateur theatre, she moved to professional stage.

Eminent playwright K T Mohammed's play Deepasthambham Mahascharyam marked a significant phase in her theatre career. She later acted with several prominent drama troupes. Sreedharan was also a recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for her overall contribution to theatre. 

She made her film debut in 1991 with Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair's directorial venture Kadavu. After a long gap, she returned to the silver screen in 2018 with Sudani from Nigeria, earning widespread appreciation for her performance. Her role in the film won her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress in 2019 and a Special Mention at the 66th National Film Awards. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | 72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What if CEC ignores other election commissioners? How can he be removed?
What if CEC ignores other election commissioners? Process of removal explained
Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law; refers it to larger bench
Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law
Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85, won National Film Award for Sudani from Nigeria
Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85
Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September 23
Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September
After report of EC commissioners' objections to SIR, Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on BJP, RSS and EC, says, 'vote chori is treason'
Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on BJP, RSS and EC, says, 'vote chori is treason
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement