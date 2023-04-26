Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away at 76; Mohanlal, Mammootty, others pay tributes

Mamukkoya/Twitter

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, known for his comic roles in an acting career spanning over four decades, died at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday, April 26. The 76-year-old actor collapsed while attending a football tournament in Malappuram district on Monday night and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

The veteran actor was known for his sharp comic timing, spontaneity, and wit entwined with his Kozhikode slang of Malayalam. Born in 1946, Mamukkoya was a theatre artist from his school days and worked as a wood measurer before entering the world of films. He acted in around 450 Malayalam films, a few Tamil films, and a French film called Flammens of Paradise.

Multiple celebrities from the Malayalam film industry paid their tributes to the late actor. Mohanlal took to his Facebook, shared a photo of Mamukkoya, and wrote, "Beloved Mamukkoya was a man without pretension and full of goodness. This unique talent presented the Malabar style on the silver screen in a very natural way. I have been lucky enough to act with him in so many films, from Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam to the recent film directed by Priyadarshan, Olavum Theeravum. That innocent smile will never fade away and will remain in my heart forever. It is a great loss to Malayalam cinema, and I offer my condolences on his demise."

Mammootty also posted a picture of the late actor on his Facebook and wrote, "Tribute to dear Mamukkoya". The superstar actor's son Dulquer Salmaan tweeted broken heart emojis along with Mamukkoya's photograph to express his grief.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on Twitter, "Rest in peace Maamukkoya Sir! Had the absolute privilege of sharing screen space with you multiple times. But to see you unleash #Moosa in #KURUTHI at such close quarters will be a memory that I cherish forever! #Legend."

The late actor's body was brought to the Kozhikode Town Hall for the public to pay their last respects and the last rites are likely to be performed on Thursday. The actor is survived by his wife and four children.



