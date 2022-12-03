Search icon
Veteran Malayalam actor Kochu Preman passes away at 68

Kochu Preman is survived by his actress wife Girija Preman and their son Harikrishnan.

Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

Kochu Preman/Twitter

Sixty-eight-year-old popular Malayalam film actor Kochu Preman has died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He breathed his last on Friday while being taken to a hospital following breathing complications.

Beginning his acting career through drama, he made his debut in Malayalam films in 1979 but had to wait till the late 90s to make his mark and after that, he has had no reason to look back. Preman excelled in comedy roles and was a regular in films in the past two decades.

And with the advent of TV serials, he was busy acting in them as well. Though short in stature, when it came to essaying comedy roles, his height was never a handicap, and was known for his dialogue delivery, especially when he was at ease in the popular Thiruvananthapuram accent.

Hailing from the state capital city, Preman is survived by his actress wife Girija Preman, and their son Harikrishnan. He was last seen in the 2021 Mollywood film Oru Pappadavada Premam.

Multiple celebrities from the Malayalam film industry poured in their tributes for the late veteran actor. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has also appeared in a few Bollywood films such as Aiyyaa and Aurangzeb, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Preman, along with which he wrote, "Rest In Peace". Aju Varghese, who has acted in more than 125 Malayalam films, took to his Instagram and posted a photo of Kochu and wrote, "Condolences".

Prithvi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese)

Some of the other famous films in which Kochu has acted include The Priest, Action Hero Biju, Sarkar Colony, Good Bad & Ugly, Crazy Gopalan, and My Big Father among others. (With inputs from IANS)

