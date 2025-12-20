FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69

Nita Ambani stuns in classic ivory-gold Kanjivaram saree with statement gold jewellery at event, SEE pics

Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics

Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja, rescue operation underway

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film continues its dream run, beats James Cameron's new release at box office, earns Rs...

BCCI shares MAJOR update on Shubman Gill's injury ahead of T20 World Cup squad announcement: 'He is improving but...'

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first nature-themed airport terminal in Assam today, here's all you need to know

Epstein Files RELEASED: Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker named in fresh batch of documents, photographs published by DOJ

Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital chokes under thick blanket of fog, toxic smog, air quality hits 'severe+' category; IMD issues orange alert

Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald Trump’s name rarely mentioned in newly published photos, documents by DOJ

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69

Nita Ambani stuns in classic ivory-gold Kanjivaram saree with statement gold jewellery at event, SEE pics

Nita Ambani stuns in classic ivory-gold Kanjivaram saree

Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published

Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published

Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69

Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam near Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district, Sreenivasan emerged as one of the most influential voices in Malayalam cinema, known for blending sharp social satire with accessible storytelling.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 11:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director, and producer Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday at the age of 69, leaving behind a prolific body of work that shaped Malayalam cinema's social and comic sensibility for over four decades. As soon as the news came out, fans have been mourning the great loss, with condolences also pouring in for the veteran star.

    Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam near Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district, Sreenivasan emerged as one of the most influential voices in Malayalam cinema, known for blending sharp social satire with accessible storytelling. Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he acted in more than 225 films and wrote several landmark screenplays.

    His writing credits include classics such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, Varavelpu, Thalayana Manthram, Sandesam, Midhunam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol, and Njan Prakashan, the latter ranking among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

    As a filmmaker, he scripted and directed Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. Vadakkunokkiyanthram won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film. At the same time, Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Popular Film.

    Sreenivasan also received several honours during his career, including a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards South, and six Kerala State Film Awards. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Screenplay for Sandesam and Mazhayethum Munpe. A frequent collaborator of directors Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad, and Kamal, he played a key role in shaping the golden era of Malayalam comedy and social drama.

    He made his acting debut in P A Backer's Manimuzhakkam in 1976, with his first lead role in Sanghaganam (1979). He was formally trained at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Beyond cinema, Sreenivasan was also a producer and co-produced Katha Parayumpol and Thattathin Marayathu under the Lumiere Film Company with actor Mukesh.

    He is survived by his wife, Vimala Sreenivasan, and sons Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

    READ | Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film continues its dream run, beats James Cameron's new release at box office, earns Rs...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69
    Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69
    Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics
    Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look
    Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja, rescue operation underway
    Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja
    Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film continues its dream run, beats James Cameron's new release at box office, earns Rs...
    Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection: Who won?
    BCCI shares MAJOR update on Shubman Gill's injury ahead of T20 World Cup squad announcement: 'He is improving but...'
    BCCI shares MAJOR update on Shubman Gill's injury ahead of T20 World Cup squad a
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
    Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
    Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
    Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
    From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
    Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
    Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
    Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
    In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
    In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement