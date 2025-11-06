Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Good news for BTS fans in India, Jungkook's Golden: The Moments exhibition is set to open at..., know how to get tickets
ENTERTAINMENT
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for playing the role of Don Rai in the cult classic Om and Chacha in Yash's KGF, passed away on Thursday after losing his battle to cancer. Harish Rai was at the Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru when he tragically died. Reports state that the actor was suffering from thyroid cancer that had spread to his stomach.
A few weeks before Harish Rai died, he was visited at the hospital by Gopi Gowdru, a social media influencer. In a video message, Harish Rai had requested the public for financial assistance to cover the expenses of the treatment. He had also assured his fans of returning to acting once his health improved.
