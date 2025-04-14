Janardhan has acted in a number of television serials and over 500 films. It is said that earlier he continued to work in a bank while acting, and people began calling him Bank Janardhan and the name stuck with him.

Senior Kannada comedy actor Bank Janardhan died at a private hospital here during the early hours on Monday, his family sources said. The 76-year-old actor died at around 2.30 AM, they said. Janardhan, who is basically from Holalkere in Chitradurga district, is survived by a son and three daughters.

According to his son Guru, he has not been keeping well for the last twenty days and was hospitalised. He had recovered in between and had come home, but had to be hospitalised again on Friday as he complained of breathing issues. He was undergoing treatment in the ICU under oxygen support, but things complicated with serious breathing issues last night, and he developed kidney failure, and died at around 2.30 AM. "We expected him to recover, but we lost him."

Some notable films of Janardhan as an actor include News (2005), Shhh (1993), Tharle Nan Maga (1992), and Ganesha Subramanya (1992) among others. His popular Kannada television serials are Paapa Pandu, Robo Family, among others.

Janardhan's mortal remains were taken home from the hospital and were later taken to Ravindra Kalakshetra, where members from the film industry and art world, his fans and well-wishers would pay their last respects, family sources said. The last rites would be performed at the crematorium at Peenya in the evening, they said.

