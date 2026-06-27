Veteran cinematographer Dillip Ray passes away at 72

A five-time recipient of the Odisha State Film Award for Best Cinematography, Dilip Ray worked on more than 80 Odia feature films, around 15 Bengali films and several Chhattisgarhi productions.

Veteran cinematographer Dillip Ray, known for his extensive contribution to Odia and Bengali cinema, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar following a brief illness, his family said on Saturday. Ray, 72, breathed his last on Friday night. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled Ray's death, describing it as an irreparable loss to the state's cultural and artistic fraternity. "His extraordinary artistic contributions to enriching the Odia film industry will always remain memorable. His departure is an irreparable loss to our world of art and culture," Majhi said in a social media post, while extending condolences to the bereaved family.

Born on July 27, 1954, in Cuttack, Ray trained in cinematography at the Film and Television Institute (FTI), Pune, before embarking on a career spanning several decades.

A five-time recipient of the Odisha State Film Award for Best Cinematography, he worked on more than 80 Odia feature films, around 15 Bengali films and several Chhattisgarhi productions. He also contributed to documentaries and television serials.

Among his notable Odia films are Tisandhya, Baje Bainsi Nache Ghungura, Chaka Bhaunri, Ei Ta Dunia, Mamata Ra Dora, Majhi Pahacha, and Bidhira Bidhana. (With inputs from PTI)



READ | Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia backs Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama, calls him 'excellent actor'