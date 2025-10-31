Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai, team gives health update

Dharmendra Hospitalized: Bollywood's 60s and 70s iconic actor Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Friday.

Dharmendra Hospitalized: Bollywood's 60s and 70s iconic actor Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Friday. He will turn 90 on December 8. According to NDTV, the actor was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up. He underwent an eye graft surgery in April. The news about Dharmendra's health condition was quickly shared everywhere across social media, sparking health concerns among his fans and well-wishers who expressed their concerns by posting prayers and get-well wishes.

But the situation is not worrisome, as clarified by sources close to the Deol family. A representative from the veteran actor’s team told India Today, “He undergoes a series of tests periodically given his age, and is in the hospital for the same. Someone may have spotted him and created a news piece. He is absolutely fine and there’s nothing to be worried about.”

Dharmendra's team also said that his visits to the hospital are part of his usual health routine. “He is in great spirits and just went for his scheduled tests,” the source said, clarifying those who are concerned for his health that the beloved star remains “hale and hearty.”