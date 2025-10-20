FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84

Just a few hours before his death, Asrani had posted a Diwali post wishing his fans on the occasion.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 09:05 PM IST

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84
Govardhan Asrani, veteran actor and director, has passed away at 84. Popularly known as Asrani, he passed away in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium. The versatile actor of Hindi cinema, Asrani's last rites was performed today at Shastri Nagar Crematorium, Santacruz West and no film personality was present there. This was because he had told his wife Manju that he doesn't want chaos at his funeral and wants to leave peacefully. Just a few hours before his death, the actor had posted a Diwali post wishing his fans on the occasion, on his social media account.

Who was Goverdhan Asrani?

Asrani was one of Indian cinema's most enduring comic actors. He was originally a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan. He received his education from St. Xavier's School, Jaipur. In a career spanning over five decades, he worked in more than 350 films. He trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his craft before entering the Hindi film industry in the mid-1960s.

Though he started with serious and supporting roles, Asrani's true flair for comedy soon shone through. He became a staple of Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, often playing the lovable fool, the flustered clerk, or the witty sidekick. His impeccable timing and expressive face made him a director's favourite. His roles in classic films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke' and many others made him a prominent figure in the field of acting.

One of his most iconic performances came in the landmark film of Hindi cinema, 'Sholay' as the bumbling jailor parodying Hitler, a role that became an immortal part of Indian pop-culture. Asrani also proved his versatility by working across genres and languages, including Gujarati and Rajasthani films, and even ventured into direction with a few Hindi and Gujarati movies. He formed memorable comic partnerships with actors like Mehmood, Rajesh Khanna, and later Govinda, bridging generations of comedy in Bollywood.

Beyond humor, Asrani occasionally showcased his dramatic range in films like Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Chala Murari Hero Banne, where he also took up the director's chair. His contribution to Indian cinema lies not just in laughter but in consistency — the mark of a true entertainer who evolved with time yet stayed rooted in charm and simplicity.

(With inputs from IANS)

