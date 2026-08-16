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Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen admitted to SSKM Hospital, put on ventilator

The 70-year-old director Raja Sen has suffered from age-related ailments and other health complications for several years, is currently under close medical observation and on ventilation.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 09:34 AM IST

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen admitted to SSKM Hospital, put on ventilator
Raja Sen on ventilator
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Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen has been admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition, with doctors keeping him under close observation, film industry sources said Saturday. The 70-year-old director of Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory, who has suffered from age-related ailments and other health complications for several years, is currently under close medical observation and on ventilation.

Sen's prolonged health problems reportedly began several years ago when he sustained a serious back injury after falling on the set of his film Maya Mridanga. The injury was not considered serious at the time but subsequently affected his mobility, an industry source close to Sen said.

Earlier this year, he developed weakness in the lower part of his body. Medical examinations subsequently revealed a complex neurological problem, following which he underwent major surgery in February, the source said. Although his condition reportedly showed some improvement after the surgery, his health deteriorated again recently, causing concern among his family members and the Bengali film fraternity.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

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