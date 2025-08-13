Twitter
Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee dies at 88, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles her demise

Basanti Chatterjee had spent months in the ICCU of a hospital before being discharged, as doctors advised that she be kept at home under the supervision of nurses at this stage.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 07:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Veteran Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee, who featured in over 100 films, breathed her last at her residence in Kolkata, her family said. Chatterjee, 88, was suffering from cancer for a long time. She died on Tuesday night. 

In a career spanning over five decades, she acted in more than 100 films, including critically acclaimed and popular movies such as Thagini, Manjari Opera, and Alo. Chatterjee also featured in popular TV serials such as Bhutu, Boron, Durga Durgeshari to name a few. 

Condoling her demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of veteran television actress Basanti Chatterjee. Her death is an irreparable loss to the world of cinema and stage. I extend my condolences to her family, friends, and fans." 

Chatterjee had spent months in the ICCU of a hospital before being discharged, as doctors advised that she be kept at home under the supervision of nurses at this stage, a spokesperson from the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum informed. 

Her last television appearance was in the serial Gita LLB, during the filming of which she fell seriously ill. Chatterjee had also been a regular in stage plays during her younger days. (With inputs from PTI)

