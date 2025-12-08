Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee dies at 81, played this character in Vidya Balan's Kahaani

Kalyan Chatterjee acted in more than 400 films, mostly in supporting roles. Some of his notable films include Dhanyee Meye, Dui Prithibi, Sabuj Dwiper Raja, Baishe Srabon, Pratidwandi, and Kahaani.

Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee died at a government hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum said in a statement on Monday. The statement said, "One of our most valued members, Kalyan Chattopadhyay, has left us. We are deeply shocked. May his soul rest in peace."

He was 81. Chatterjee, who had been suffering from typhoid along with age-related ailments, was under treatment at MR Bangur Super Speciality Hospital, where he breathed his last late Sunday night.

The actor, who had acted in more than 400 films, mostly in supporting roles, debuted in Aponjon, which was released in 1968. Some of his notable films include Dhanyee Meye, Dui Prithibi, Sabuj Dwiper Raja and Baishe Srabon. He had worked in Satyajit Ray's Pratidwandi.

Apart from Bengali films, he also worked in Hindi cinema, including Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. In the Sujoy Ghosh directed 2012 mystery thriller, Kalyan was seen playing Paresh Pal, a police informer and a clay artist.

Chattopadhyay had studied at Pune Film Institute. His contemporaries include Soumitra Chatterjee, Sabitri Chattopadhyay and Dipankar De. (With inputs from PTI)

