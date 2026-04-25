Veteran Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta dies at 75 after prolonged illness

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ENTERTAINMENT
Dasgupta, who had been ailing after a prostate operation sometime back, is survived by his wife and daughter.
Veteran Bengali actor and renowned elocutionist Biplab Dasgupta, known for his roles in films such as Baishey Shraban, Gumnaami, and Zulfiqar, died in Kolkata on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 75.
Family members said Dasgupta, who had been down with post-operative complications for quite some time, complained of uneasiness at his Golf Club Road home in Tollygunje and breathed his last while being taken to a hospital later.
Dasgupta, who had been ailing after a prostate operation sometime back, is survived by his wife and daughter. As his body was taken to the Technicians Studio, members of the film, television and OTT fraternity paid their last respects.
The late actor had also earned acclaim in TV serials like Chemistry Mashi, Jogomaya, Checkmate, and Bosepukur Khunkharapi, among others.
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