Veteran actress Asha Sharma passes away at 88

The cause of Asha Sharma's death remains unknown.

Veteran actress Asha Sharma, known for her roles in various TV shows and films, has passed away. The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) shared the news on their official Twitter (now X) account earlier today. Asha was a respected figure in the television industry.

Confirming the reports, CINTAA tweeted on August 25, 2024, at 3:01 p.m., offering condolences to Sharma's family. In an official note, they wrote, "#cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of Asha Sharma."

The cause of Asha Sharma's death remains unknown. Asha was widely recognized for her roles as a mother and grandmother in both films and television. She appeared in Do Dishayen, alongside Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, and Nirupa Roy.

Over her career, she contributed to several notable projects, including Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Her last appearance was in the film Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Asha also appeared in popular TV shows like *Kumkum Bhagya*, *Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya*, and Ek Aur Mahabharat.

Details about the cause of her death, as well as information regarding her last rites and prayer meet, have not been disclosed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends during this difficult time.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.