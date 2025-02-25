The actress suffered a fall in Bangkok around two weeks ago, received treatment, and has since returned to Mumbai.

Veteran actress Aruna Irani recently returned to India after surviving a fall in Bangkok, which left her with serious injuries. A video shows her arriving home in a wheelchair and on crutches, but still in good spirits, even singing a song. She received treatment in Bangkok before returning to Mumbai, where she's currently recovering under medical supervision.

Aruna Irani suffers fall in Bangkok

The video shared by Vicky Lalwani revealed that the actress suffered a fall in Bangkok around two weeks ago, received treatment, and has since returned to Mumbai. In the heartwarming video, she is seated in a wheelchair, wearing a mask, with a bandage on her hand. Despite the pain, she appears in her signature cheerful mood, even singing a few lines of ‘Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka’ from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The soulful melody was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

Irani is slowly recovering in Mumbai, under the care of expert medical professionals, despite still experiencing significant pain from her injuries. Well, she hasn't publicly commented on the incident yet.

Aruna Irani's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Irani's illustrious career spans over 500 films across multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema. She has excelled in supporting and character roles, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Her most recent appearance was in the film Ghudchadi, directed by Binoy Gandhi. The movie featured an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar, and Aruna Irani. Ghudchadi is a remake of the 2023 Bengali film Love Marriage, produced by Nidhi Dutta, Binoy Gandhi, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under Keep Dreaming Pictures and T-Series, and was released on JioCinema.

Up next, She will reportedly be seen in a pivotal role in a Gujarati film, Jalso, which will mark her return to Gujarati cinema after many years.