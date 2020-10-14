Veteran actor Seema Deo suffering from Alzheimer's disease, reveals son Ajinkkya Deo in latest post

On Wednesday, actor Ajinkkya Deo took to his unverified Twitter handle to share a piece of personal news with netizens. Taking to his social media handle, the 'Vasudev Balawant Phadke' star disclosed that his mother, veteran actor Seema Deo, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Seema Deo, 78, is a popular actress of yesteryears and in her career spanning over five decades, the veteran star has worked extensively across Hindi and Marathi films including 'Jagachya Pathivar' (1960), Vardakshina (1962), Saraswatichandra (1968), Anand and Dream Girl (1977).

While sharing the news on Twitter, Ajinkkya Deo wrote, "My mother Shrimati. Seema Deo doyen of Marathi film industry is suffering from Alzheimer’s. We the entire Deo family have been praying for her well being. Wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also prays for her well being."

As soon as the news of the ageing thespian being diagnosed with the disease spread, social media users put posts wishing her speedy recovery.

Later, Ajinkkya took to his social media handle again to thanks netizens for their wishes for her mother.

He wrote, "I on behalf of the entire Deo family thank you all for your good wishes and blessing for Aai... prayers go up blessings come down thanks all (sic)."

Wife of veteran actor Ramesh Deo and mother to Ajinkya Deo and noted director Abhinay Deo, Seema took a 14 year-long sabbatical in the mid 90's which ended with her returning to the silver screen with son Ajinkkya Deo's debut film as a director 'Jeta'.

Seema's son Abhinay Deo is known for making films such as "Delhi Belly", "Force 2" and "Blackmail".