Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother passes away at 89

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother, Hemwanti Devi, breathed her last on Friday at the family's ancestral home in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar. She was 89 years old and had been battling age-related illness.

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother, Hemwanti Devi, breathed her last on Friday at the family's ancestral home in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar. She was 89 years old and had been battling age-related illness. According to an official statement shared on behalf of the Tripathi family, Smt. Hemwanti Devi passed away on Friday, i.e., October 31, surrounded by her loved ones. 'Mirzapur' fame Pankaj Tripathi, known for his humility and deep family values, was by her side during her last moments.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Shri Pankaj Tripathi’s beloved mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi, who left for her heavenly abode peacefully at the family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday. She was 89 years old and had been unwell for some time. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side during her final moments", the statement read.

The family, expressing their grief, appealed to the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy. "The Tripathi family is mourning this immense loss and humbly request everyone to keep Smt. Hemwanti Devi in their thoughts and prayers. The family also requests the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this period of grief and allow them time to mourn in peace".

Smt. Hemwanti Devi had been an influential figure in Pankaj Tripathi's life, with the actor often crediting her for instilling in him a deep sense of discipline, compassion, and humility. Tripathi hails from a farming family in Bihar's Gopalganj and has often spoken about his roots and upbringing that define his values.

The actor, who recently received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Mimi in 2023, continues to be one of India's most renowned and respected actor, known for his grounded nature and compassion.