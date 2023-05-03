Veteran actor-director Manobala passes away at 69; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, others pay tributes

Manobala/Twitter

Popular film director, producer, and actor Manobala, who was predominantly seen in Tamil films, passed away at 69 at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday, May 3. The late artiste was reportedly undergoing treatment for liver-related issues for the last two weeks.

In a four-decade-old cinema career, Manobala started off as a director after working under the legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, and went on to make movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, and Sathyaraj. He had of late ventured into acting, largely confining himself to comic roles, and featured in a number of movies with top actors including Vijay and Dhanush. He has also produced a couple of films.

His death came as shocking news for the South film industry, who poured in their tributes for the late actor-director. Rajinikanth took to his Twitter and wrote in Tamil, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Expressing his grief, Kamal Haasan tweeted, "The news of the passing away of a good friend who was a director, actor and producer, Manobala is a great sadness. His primary identity was that of an enthusiast of cinema. My condolences to his bereaved family, friends, and fans."

Karthi, who was most recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, wrote, "Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir. #RIP". Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture of Manobala and tweeted, "RIP Manobala sir ! You were always warm, kind, constantly making us laugh and full of love. I have only the fondest memories of our times on our films together", adding a heartbreaking emoji.

இயக்குனர், நடிகர், தயாரிப்பாளர் என பன்முகம் கொண்ட இனிய நண்பர் மனோபாலா மறைந்த செய்தி பெரும் துயரத்தை அளிக்கிறது. சினிமாவின் ஆர்வலர் என்பதே அவரது முதன்மையான அடையாளமாக இருந்தது. அவரை இழந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும், அவரது ரசிகர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆறுதலைத்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 3, 2023

Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir. #RIP — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) May 3, 2023

RIP Manobala sir ! You were always warm, kind, constantly making us laugh and full of love. I have only the fondest memories of our times on our films together @manobalam pic.twitter.com/x7tKE4D4Mj — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) May 3, 2023

The passing on of #Manobala sir is a shocker for the Tamil film industry…may his soul rest in peace and may his family garner strength and peace pic.twitter.com/tau7jrsLtm — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 3, 2023

Oorkavalan, Moodu Manthiram, Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, and Paarambariyam are some of the famous films directed by Manobala. He appeared in multiple films including Mahanati, Sethu, Singam, Nanban, Theri, Parandhu Sella Vaa, Bigil, and Waltair Veerayya among others.



