Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Veteran actor-director Manobala passes away at 69; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, others pay tributes

Manobala directed movies with top Tamil stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, and Sathyaraj, and was also seen in comic roles in multiple movies in Kollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

Veteran actor-director Manobala passes away at 69; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, others pay tributes
Manobala/Twitter

Popular film director, producer, and actor Manobala, who was predominantly seen in Tamil films, passed away at 69 at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday, May 3. The late artiste was reportedly undergoing treatment for liver-related issues for the last two weeks.

In a four-decade-old cinema career, Manobala started off as a director after working under the legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, and went on to make movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, and Sathyaraj. He had of late ventured into acting, largely confining himself to comic roles, and featured in a number of movies with top actors including Vijay and Dhanush. He has also produced a couple of films.

His death came as shocking news for the South film industry, who poured in their tributes for the late actor-director. Rajinikanth took to his Twitter and wrote in Tamil, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Expressing his grief, Kamal Haasan tweeted, "The news of the passing away of a good friend who was a director, actor and producer, Manobala is a great sadness. His primary identity was that of an enthusiast of cinema. My condolences to his bereaved family, friends, and fans."

Karthi, who was most recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, wrote, "Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir. #RIP". Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture of Manobala and tweeted, "RIP Manobala sir ! You were always warm, kind, constantly making us laugh and full of love. I have only the fondest memories of our times on our films together", adding a heartbreaking emoji.

Oorkavalan, Moodu Manthiram, Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, and Paarambariyam are some of the famous films directed by Manobala. He appeared in multiple films including Mahanati, Sethu, Singam, Nanban, Theri, Parandhu Sella Vaa, Bigil, and Waltair Veerayya among others.

READ | Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away at 76; Mohanlal, Mammootty, others pay tributes

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone will soon be made in India by Tata Group, deal underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.