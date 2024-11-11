Delhi Ganesh, 80, served as a former Air Force officer before he started his career in the film industry.

The last rites of veteran actor Delhi Ganesh took place on Monday morning in Chennai. His mortal remains were cremated with Air Force honours. Indian Air Force personnel paid tribute to Delhi Ganesh by placing an IAF ensign on him.

Delhi Ganesh, 80, served as a former Air Force officer before he started his career in the film industry. He passed away on November 9 due to due to age-related ailments. Maha Devan, his son, confirmed the news.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Last rites of Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh performed at his residence in Ramapuram. Indian Air Force personnel paid tribute to him as he served in the Indian Air Force for a decade.



"We deeply regret to inform that our father Mr. Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November around 11 pm," he wrote on social media. From fans to members of film industry and politics, several renowned figures paid their heartfelt condolences after learning about the demise of Delhi Ganesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the illustrious film personality, Thiru Delhi Ganesh Ji. He will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Superstar Rajinikanth paid tribute to his friend by sharing a message on his X account: "My friend Delhi Ganesh is a wonderful man. Amazing actor. I am saddened to hear of his passing. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." Ganesh's exceptional contributions to Tamil cinema were widely recognized. He received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in 'Pasi' (1979) and was honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani award in 1994 by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In the later stages of his career, Ganesh also ventured into television and short films, continually engaging audiences with his unique style. His cameo as Alfred Pennyworth in the short film 'What If Batman Was from Chennai' was especially well received, showcasing his ability to bring depth to even the smallest of roles. He was last seen as Health Secretary Krishna Mohan in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

