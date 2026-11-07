Ventilator 2: Priyanka Chopra announces sequel to her National Award-winning production, admits 'I want to tell stories that mean something'

A decade after Ventilator, Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the second instalment of the National Award-winning production.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has announced Ventilator 2 under her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, reuniting with filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, who returns as the writer and director. The sequel to the 2016 National Award-winning Marathi film is scheduled to release in 2027. Priyanka Chopra is bringing back one of the most significant projects in her production journey. The actor-producer has announced Ventilator 2, a sequel to the acclaimed 2016 Marathi film Ventilator, under her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

Filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, who directed the original, will return as the writer and director of the sequel. Announcing the project on Instagram, Priyanka reflected on the vision behind the original film and her continued commitment to supporting meaningful stories. “10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we’re coming back to it, with so much more…”

Ventilator 2 will be produced by Priyanka Chopra, Dr. Madhu Chopra and Rajesh Mapuskar under the banners of Purple Pebble Pictures and Magij Pictures. The film is scheduled to arrive in 2027. Details about its cast and storyline have not yet been announced. The sequel marks a return to a project that played an important role in shaping Priyanka's identity as a producer.

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Priyanka founded Purple Pebble Pictures with the vision of discovering new talent and bringing unconventional narratives to audiences. The projects include Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, Firebrand, Paani, The Sky Is Pink, The White Tiger, To Kill a Tiger, and Anuja.

The production house's projects have received national and international recognition. Ventilator won three National Film Awards, while Paani received the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation and Preservation. Its international projects, The White Tiger, To Kill a Tiger and Anuja, have also received Academy Award nominations.

Released in 2016, the original Ventilator was directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and centred on the Kamerkar family, whose members gather at a hospital after an elderly relative is placed on a ventilator shortly before Ganesh Chaturthi. Blending humour and emotion, the Marathi film explored family relationships, generational differences, unresolved tensions, and reconciliation. The film received three National Film Awards, including Best Director for Mapuskar, Best Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.