Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu OTT release: When, where to watch Silambarasan TR starrer gangster drama

The gangster drama Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, simply called VTK, is a gangster drama starring Silambarasan TR aka Simbu in the leading role of Muthuveeran aka Muthu. The Tamil film was released in the theatres on September 15 to glowing reviews from the audience and the critics.

And now, within a month, the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial has had its OTT premiere as the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from October 13. The OTT giant took to its social media channels and shared the announcement in two posts. The first post read, "take an unvarnished look at the gangster world #VendhuThanindhathuKaaduOnPrime, Oct 13", whereas the second one read, "watch muthu evade through the gangster world #VendhuThanindhathuKaaduOnPrime, watch now!".

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is planned as a two-part film with Part 1: The Kindling released in theatres last month. Apart from Simbu, the crime drama also stars Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Jaffer Sadiq, Delhi Ganesh, and Neeraj Madhav in prominent roles.

The film is Simbu's third collaboration with the director Gautham Vasudev Menon after the two romantic films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, released in 2010 and 2016 respectively. The music for the 2022 gangster action drama has been composed by A. R. Rahman, marking the third collaboration between the trio of the actor, filmmaker and music director.



In an interview before the release, the lead actor reacted to the ongoing boycott trend against several films in Indian cinema and added that audiences should not be blamed as they won't boycott a good film. Talking to Hindustan Times, Silambarasan TR said, "I’m always of the opinion that content always decides the fate of any movie. I don’t think audiences should be blamed because they won’t boycott a good film. If they like a movie, they’ll make sure it runs well. At the same, audiences have all the right to reject bad content and we have no say in it."