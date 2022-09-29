Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu director Gautham Vasudev Menon reacts to RRR's Oscars snub

Gautham Vasudev Menon-RRR/Instagram-File photo

Since Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer period action entertainer RRR was snubbed by the Film Federation of India and not picked as India's official entry to the Oscars, movie critics and cine-goers across the world have expressed their displeasure with the decision with many of them even claiming that India has done the same mistake again as it did nine years ago when it didn't send The Lunchbox, starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to the Academy Awards.

Now, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, whose last directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu headlined by Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar aka Simbu was released on September 15 to widespread acclaim, has reacted to select the Gujarati film Chhello Show aka Last Film Show as India's entry to Oscars over RRR, which was touted as one of the strongest contenders in the race seeing its global popularity.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Gautham said, "When we make the film, we really don't think about awards. It is only when the film releases and people love the performance, that there is this chat about awards. A film is never made for an award-winning performance, or, to get the best director award, it's never made like that. We put what the film deserves into it. Right? That's all it is. To answer your question, I don’t know if RRR is also Oscar material, honestly."



Coming to Gautham's last film, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, or simply called as VTK, is planned as a two-part film series with Part 1: The Kindling hitting theatres released this month. Apart from Simbu, the gangster crime drama also stars Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, and Neeraj Madhav in prominent roles.

VTK is Simbu's third collaboration with the director after the two romantic films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, released in 2010 and 2016 respectively. The music for all three films has been composed by the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.