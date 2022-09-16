Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office collection day 1: Silambarasan TR aka Simbu's film earns Rs 7 crore in India

File Photo

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu starring Silambarasan TR aka Simbu hit the theaters on September 15 (Thursday). The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is being appreciated by the netizens and has started well at the box office.

As per the India Today report, the film earned Rs 7 crore in India on day 1. Meanwhile, Netizens took to Twitter and shared their reviews after watching the film. It seems that the film is being loved by the audience as most of the reviews suggest that the film would be a blockbuster hit.

#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu REVIEW .



SIMBU BEST ACTING. APPU KUTTY Perf. SIDDHI IDANI GOOD. AR RAHMAN MUSIC IS BIG PLUS.

1st Half Too good No Lags. Few Lags In 2nd Half. Jaffer Sadiq Scenes Are Lit CLIMAX GOOD. FIGHT SCENES



OVER ALL ITS BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE.



RATING : 3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/1jSm52p5mG — Hd Updates Movies (@HdUpdatesMovie1) September 15, 2022

Meanwhile, when Silambarasan, who plays the lead character Muthu in the film, recently spoke to the media, he said, "When director Gautham Menon and writer Jeyamohan discussed this story, Jeyamohan sir initially suggested to Gautham Menon that the lead character be played by a newcomer and not me." "I asked Gautham Menon, what was the reason the character was not being given to me. He said that writer Jeyamohan had told him that this was a real life story and that if I was brought into it, there was a chance that the people would see it as Simbu's story and not the character's story.

"I told Gautham, 'I will transform myself for this role. I will come back to you. Please do a photoshoot of me then and show Jeyamohan sir the pictures. Ask him to see it and then decide.'" "I took it as a challenge to transform myself into a 19-year-old by losing weight as I wanted to make use of a wonderful opportunity that had come my way to make something distinctly unique," the actor said.

The actor disclosed that he sports three different looks in the film and that he had to first lose a lot of weight to play a 19-year-old and then had to add on three kilos to get the second look. Simbu had to then add another three more kilos to get the third look.