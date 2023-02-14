Search icon
Veera Simha Reddy OTT release date: When, where to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna film

Veera Simha Reddy OTT release: Read on to know the streaming details of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Telugu action film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

Headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role, the action drama film Veera Simha Reddy was released in the theatres on January 12. Apart from the Telugu superstar, the film also stars Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, and Duniya Vijay.

The Gopichand Malineni directorial took a massive opening at the box office with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 54 crore on the first day of its theatrical release. Later, it slowed down and its total worldwide collection stood at Rs 128.97 crore, out of which it earned Rs 97.41 crore net in India, as per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com.

For those who missed watching the actioner in theaters, the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 23 onwards. The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Monday, February 13, and made the announcement as it wrote, "Watch Balakrishna in action #VeerSimhaReddy available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Streaming from 23rd February. #VSRHungamaOnHotstar".

Veera Simha Reddy clashed at the box office with Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, which hit the theatres a day later on January 13 in the extended Pongal-Sankranti weekend. Both films are produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers' banner.

The two Telugu films also faced competition from the two big Tamil releases namely Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, which released in the theatres on January 11. The former also had its OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix on February 8. Waltair Veerayya will be streaming on Netflix from February 27.

