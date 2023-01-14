Search icon
Veera Simha Reddy: Nandamuri Balakrishna film HD version leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, torrent sites

The Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer actioner Veera Simha Reddy clashed at the box office with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Veera Simha Reddy: Nandamuri Balakrishna film HD version leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, torrent sites
Nandamuri Balakrishna in Veera Simha Reddy/File photo

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role, the action drama film Veera Simha Reddy was released in the theatres on January 12. Apart from the Telugu superstar, the film also stars Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles.

The Gopichand Malineni directorial, which has its soundtrack composed by S. Thaman, has taken a bumper opening at the box office with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 54 crore on its opening day, as per the production banner Mythri Movie Makers. It is the highest opening ever for a Nandamuri Balakrishna film.

The film clashed at the box office with Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, which hit the theatres worldwide on January 13. The K. S. Ravindra directorial is also bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Veera Simha Reddy has also outperformed the two Tamil films Thunivu and Varisu, starring Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay respectively, released on January 11.

Even though Veera Simha Reddy is running to packed theatres, there is one piece of bad news for the cinephiles as the film has been leaked online. As per reports, the actioner has become the latest victim of piracy as the film's HD version is available to download from infamous sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, 123movies, and other torrent websites.

This is not the first time, the piracy website has leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, and Raksha Bandhan among others became the target of the piracy sites.

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)

