Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna film loses steam, earns Rs 64 crore

Veera Simha Reddy stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy is gradually running out of steam at the box office, it seems. Even though the film had registered the biggest opening of any of the four south releases ahead of the Pongal/Sankranthi weekend, it’s extended opening weekend earnings are the lowest. Despite that, the film is on course to reach the Rs 100 crore mark soon.

Veera Simha Reddy had opened at Rs 33 crore on Thursday, the biggest single-day figure of Balakrishna’s career. But it saw a massive 74% drop on Friday as Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya hit the screens. Since then, it has steadily fallen behind Waltair Veerayya.

A Sacnilk report stated that Veera Simha Reddy earned Rs 11.8 crore nett on Sunday, which took the film’s extended opening weekend domestic haul to Rs 64 crore. In comparison, Waltair Veerayya has earned Rs 70 crore even though it released one day after Veera Simha Reddy. The fact that Balakrishna does not command the same popularity outside AP and Telangana that Chiranjeevi does has hurt the film’s prospects. On top of that, it has not been released in a Hindi dub.

The film is doing well overseas however and has a combined worldwide gross of Rs 86 crore by Sunday. It is expected to end up as the biggest hit of Balakrishna’s career, overtaking the 2017 hit Gautami Putra Satakarni.

Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film stars Balakrishna in a double role. The Telugu actioner also stars Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles.

While the Pongal-Sankranthi weekend saw Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy clashing in the Telugu film industry, the Tamil film industry also has two major releases on January 11. Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu and Ajith Kumar's bank heist actioner Thunivu are attracting major crowds in the theatres, with both having grossed over Rs 100 crore already.