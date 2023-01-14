Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna film records a huge drop of 74%, earns Rs 8.6 crore

Veera Simha Reddy/Instagram

The Telugu actioner Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role, hit the theatres worldwide on January 12. The Gopichand Malineni directorial also stars Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles.

As per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com, Veera Simha Reddy took a bumper opening at the box office with India nett collection of Rs 33.60 crore on its first day of theatrical release. The domestic gross collection was Rs 39.30 crore with the overseas gross collection of Rs 8 crore, taking the opening day gross total to Rs 47.30 crore. It is the highest opening ever for a Nandamuri Balakrishna film.

However, on its second day, the film has seen a massive drop of 74% and earned only Rs 8.60 crore, taking the two-day India nett collection to Rs 42.20 crore. The domestic gross collection was Rs 49.40 crore with the overseas gross collection of Rs 10 crore, taking the opening day gross total to Rs 59.40 crore.

This drastic fall is because the Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya released in the theatres on January 13 and took a massive opening of Rs 29.60 crore, as per the same trade portal. Coincidentally, both films are produced by the same production house Mythri Movie Makers.

While the Pongal-Sankranti weekend saw Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy clashing in the Telugu film industry, the Tamil film industry also has two major releases hitting the theatres on January 11. Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu and Ajith Kumar's bank heist actioner Thunivu are attracting major crowds in the theatres.



READ | Veera Simha Reddy Twitter reaction: Netizens call Nandamuri Balakrishna 'God of masses,' hail film as 'blockbuster'