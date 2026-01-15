Veer Pahariya reacts for first time amid breakup rumours with Tara Sutaria: ‘waqt bura ho…’

Veer Pahariya shares his first reaction amid breakup rumours with Tara Sutaria through a cryptic Instagram post.

Actor Veer Pahariya has reacted for the first time amid breakup rumours with actress Tara Sutaria. Veer shared a thoughtful and emotional note on social media that quickly caught attention. His post came days after speculation surfaced online suggesting that the couple may have parted ways.

Veer’s cryptic Instagram post

On Wednesday night, Veer took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos from a recent photoshoot. While the images showed him looking composed and stylish, it was the caption that stood out. Veer wrote, 'Waqt bura ho ya achcha, ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai.'

Though brief, the message was seen by many as his silent response to the breakup buzz surrounding him and Tara.

Breakup rumours explained

Reports of Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s breakup began circulating earlier this month. The rumours surfaced shortly after a viral moment from singer AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai, where Tara was seen being hugged and kissed by the artist on stage.

Despite the online chatter, it is important to note that neither Veer nor Tara has officially confirmed or denied the breakup so far.