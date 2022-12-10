Search icon
Veena Kapur death: Actress's son killed 74-year-old mother over property dispute, police arrest accused

In a shocking incident, Veena Kapur's son killed the actress over a property dispute.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old man allegedly killed his 74-year-old mother in the Vile Parle area in Mumbai by repeatedly hitting her on the head with a baseball bat and dumped her body in a river following a property dispute, said police on Wednesday.

As per the ANI report, the Juhu Police have arrested the deceased`s son Sachin Kapoor (43) and servant Chhotu alias Lalukumar Mandal (25) in connection with the case. The deceased has been identified as Veena Kapoor. According to the police, on Tuesday night, the security supervisor of Kalpataru Society contacted the Juhu Police and said that the elderly woman Veena Kapoor had gone missing.

Based on the complaint, the police started the investigation, the mobile location of the deceased Veena Kapoor was found near her building, while that of her son was in Panvel.

The next day the police called his son and his servant to the police station and interrogated them strictly, where both confessed their crime."During interrogation, accused Sachin Kapoor disclosed that he killed his mother in a fit of rage after hitting her several times on the head with a baseball bat. The accused son said that a property dispute was going on between them, due to which he committed the crime and dumped her body in a river in the Raigad district," the police said. Police said that the woman`s elder son lives in America. The Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 302,201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

