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Vedang Raina takes inspiration from Main Vaapas Aaunga co-star Diljit Dosanjh: 'He's a real singer-actor'

Vedang Raina has expressed admiration for Diljit Dosanjh, calling him a major inspiration while also clarifying that he does not consider himself in the same league as the actor-singer.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

Vedang Raina takes inspiration from Main Vaapas Aaunga co-star Diljit Dosanjh: 'He's a real singer-actor'
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Vedang Raina has expressed admiration for Diljit Dosanjh, calling him a major inspiration while also clarifying that he does not consider himself in the same league as the actor-singer.

Vedang Raina on working in Main Vaapas Aaunga

Vedang Raina has been praised for his performance in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film, which takes place in the pre-Partition era, has garnered praise for its poignant narrative and historical authenticity. Vedang's acting and chemistry with Sharvari are particularly well-known.

Vedang described his experience as 'exciting and immersive,' particularly because it gave him the chance to enter a world before contemporary technology. He continued by saying that playing a character from a time before social media and phones offered a special feeling of exploration.

Diljit Dosanjh as an inspiration

Additionally, Vedang expressed his respect for Diljit Dosanjh, describing him as a significant role model for both acting and singing. Vedang said he was honored to be a part of the same production even if he did not appear on screen alongside Diljit. He said that Diljit's roles in movies like Chamkila and Udta Punjab had a profound effect on him. Vedang claims that Diljit is a source of pride due to his worldwide success and that he embodies a unique combination of talent and genuineness.

Also read: Ishaan Khatter shares Shahid Kapoor has changed his diapers: 'I feel most vulnerable with him emotionally'

'Not in the same league,' says Vedang

Vedang was keen to explain that he does not consider himself to be in the same category as Diljit, despite his appreciation. He called Diljit a true singer-actor who has brought Indian culture to a worldwide audience, while describing himself as someone who is constantly learning and exploring the field out of passion. He continued by noting that because Diljit's work continues to represent Indian talent internationally, his success makes audiences happy everywhere.

The actor shared that the team undertook extensive research on the pre-Partition era, specifically at the Partition Museum in Amritsar. This effort helped them grasp the historical significance and emotionally connect to the era's 'sukoon, beauty and innocence.' Vedang noted that this approach enabled the ensemble to more authentically embrace their roles, making the experience both educational and creatively fulfilling.

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