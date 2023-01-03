Ved box office day 4: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film passes first Monday test, beats Cirkus' day 4 collection

Ved is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and also stars Ashok Saraf

Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut – the Marathi film Ved – has managed to avoid a big drop on its first Monday. The film earned Rs 3.02 crore on its fourth day, higher than what Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus manged last week. The strong growth by word of mouth has raised the possibility of Ved becoming one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of all time.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s earning on Tuesday afternoon. “#Marathi film #Ved is unstoppable… Passes the make-or-break Monday test with flying colours… Day 4 [Mon] is higher than Day 1 [Fri], which is a rarity… excellent trending… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 13.02 cr,” read the tweet. In comparison, Cirkus, which starred Ranveer Singh, earned Rs 2.50 crore last Monday. That puts Ved’s 3-crore Monday in context, making its four-day total one of the highest in Marathi film history.

Ved is a romantic drama, which also stars Ashok Saraf, Jiya Shankar, and Rahul Dev among others. The film marks the comeback of Riteish’s wife Genelia D’Souza. It is Genelia’s first in Marathi and has also been produced by her. It is partially based on the 2019 Telugu hit Majili, which starred Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead.

The strong growth over the weekend and the low drop on Monday means the film is doing very well by word of mouth. This means it stands to break several records in Marathi box office. While nothing can be said about its lifetime business so soon, the strong growth has raised hopes that Ved may end up becoming only the second Marathi film ever to cross the Rs 100-crore barrier. So far, Sairat – with worldwide gross of Rs 110 crore – is the only release to achieve that. The next in line is last year’s blockbuster Pawankhind, which earned around Rs 75 crore.