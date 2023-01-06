Ved box office collection day 7: Riteish Deshmukh film mints more money on its seventh day than on the opening day

Ved/File photos

The Marathi film Ved, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh in the leading role, continues to roar at the box office as the romantic drama has earned Rs 20.67 crore in its first week. The fact that the film earned more on its seventh day (January 5) than on the opening day (December 30) speaks volumes about the film's rising popularity among the masses.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Friday, January 6, and shared the first-week figures of Ved as he wrote, "#Marathi film #Ved is FANTASTIC in Week 1… The wonderful performance on weekdays [Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu HIGHER than Fri] is an eye-opener… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.65 cr, Wed 2.55 cr, Thu 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 20.67 cr."

#Marathi film #Ved is FANTASTIC in Week 1… The wonderful performance on weekdays [Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu HIGHER than Fri] is an eye-opener… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.65 cr, Wed 2.55 cr, Thu 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 20.67 cr. pic.twitter.com/jXQ5CfcWuV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2023

READ | Ved: All you need to know about the Riteish Deshmukh-directed blockbuster Marathi film



Ved marks the directorial debut of Riteish and also stars his wife Genelia D'Souza as the leading lady. It is Genelia's first film in the Marathi film industry. Apart from the real-life couple, the film also stars notable Marathi actors such as Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, Siddhartha Jadhav, Jitendra Joshi, and Raviraj Kande among others in pivotal roles.

When the film's teaser came out, audiences found it to be a lot similar to the 2019 Telugu romantic drama Majili featuring the ex-couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. At Ved trailer launch, Riteish confirmed that his film is indeed inspired by the Telugu film as he said, "It is inspired from Majili but it is very important to know how to adapt it to Marathi culture. We have spent a lot of time to figure that out."