VD11 trends as Vijay Deverakonda pairs up with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Shiva Nirvana's untitled next

File photos

Majili director Shiva Nirvana has cast Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles in his upcoming film.

On April 21, the yet-untitled film was launched at a formal muhurat event in Hyderabad in a big way.

Soon after the mahurat event took place, photos of Vijay Deverakonda attending the event surfaced on social media and elated fans expressed their happiness on Samantha and Vijay's collaboration.

The regular shoot of the romantic drama will begin a few days later, as per a report in IANS. The filmmakers have also planned a lengthy schedule in Kashmir, where Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha will appear in some key scenes very soon.

READ: Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his father's 60th birthday with heartfelt post

The film's plot is a love story set against the backdrop of the Army. Other details related to this movie are for now kept under the wraps.

The Arjun Reddy actor, on the other hand, will be seen as a soldier in Puri Jagannadhs directorial Jana Gana Mana. Also, his movie Liger will hit the screens this year.

Samantha, on the other hand, has a long line-up, which includes her multilingual project Yashoda and Shakuntalam.