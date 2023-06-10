Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi flaunt their engagement rings in adorable photos, fans say ‘ati sundar’

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi flaunt their engagement rings in adorable photos

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been dating each other since 2016 and now, the couple has finally got engaged. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of friends and family on June 9 and have now dropped adorable pics from their special day and fans can’t stop adoring the couple.

On Friday, Varun Tej took to his Instagram and shared some mushy pictures with his fiance and actress Lavanya Tripathi. The Ghani actor was seen donning a white embroidered kurta and pajama along with white traditional shoes and Lavanya was seen giving regal vibes in a green-colored saree that had a golden border. The actress completed her look with a messy bun hairstyle and a green necklace and earrings.

In the pictures, the couple could be seen laughing their heart out as they celebrated their special day with friends and family. Sharing the pictures with fans on social media, Varun Tej wrote, “Found my Lav” and added a red heart. Lavanya Tripathi also shared the pictures with a cute caption. The actress wrote, “2016 to infinity

Found my forever!”

The couple’s romantic, adorable pics left fans awestruck. Fans congratulated the couple in the comment section. One of the comments read, “looking very beautiful together. Ati Sundar.” Another fan wrote, “perfect example of love in silence and let your wedding make noise. How cute they are!” Another fan commented, “picture perfect.”

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement was an intimate affair with only friends and family attending the function which included his parents, Naga Babu, sister Niharika Konidela and uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. His cousins like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and others.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi had collaborated earlier on two movies Mister and Antariksham. The couple reportedly fell in love with each other while shooting for the movie. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry and now the reel-life love has turned to real life.