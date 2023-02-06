Varun Sharma celebrates his birthday with Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat, check out photos

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma spotted | Photo: File

The poster of the much-awaited Fukrey 3 was released recently. A glimpse of the epic Hunny and Choocha duo was witnessed at the birthday bash of Choocha aka Varun Sharma. Varun Sharma celebrated his birthday on 4th February. The actor has garnered quite a fan base for his portrayal of Choocha in the Fukrey franchise.

While we enjoyed the duo's on-screen chemistry in the first two installments of the comedy film.

The duo posed for the camera together even Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the director was present. ‘Fukrey 3’ stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Fukrey 3 will release in cinemas on 7 September. To the disappointment of audiences, Ali Fazar will not be starring in the sequel of Fukrey. In a statement, Ali, revealed the reason behind this and said, “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi (Everyone is asking me about Zafar not being in Fukrey, sorry my friends, this time he won't, at times Zafar has to become Guddu and these two universes at times overlap). Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji!”

