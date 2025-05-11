Varun Dhawan reportedly met Indian officers and celebrated Army Day to gain a deeper understanding of their lives. His scenes will depict his character's journey from joining the army to his experiences in the Indo-Pak war.

Of late, Varun Dhawan has been teasing fans with his changed look and busy schedule amid the ongoing buzz about his upcoming film, Border 2. The actor will be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, among others, in the film, sparking high expectations around Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster war film Border. Border 2 was announced in June last year, revealing Sunny Deol's reprise of his iconic character as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri from the 1997 classic. Diljit Dosanjh will play Air Force officer Nirmal Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty will take on the role of a Naval Commander. And now, the details about Varun Dhawan's role have been revealed.

Varun Dhawan is set to play the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, according to a report by Mid Day. For the unversed, Major Hoshiar Singh displayed exceptional bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. As the commanding officer of the C Company, 3rd Grenadiers, he led his troops in capturing the locality of Jarpal. Despite being heavily outnumbered and wounded, Singh motivated his men, manned a machine gun, and repelled multiple enemy attacks, inflicting heavy casualties. He refused evacuation until the ceasefire, showcasing his unwavering dedication and courage. His heroic actions earned him the nation's highest gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra. He retired from the army as Colonel and left for his heavenly abode on 6th December 1998.

Varun Dhawan reportedly met Indian officers and celebrated Army Day to gain a deeper understanding of their lives. His scenes will depict his character's journey from joining the army to his experiences in the Indo-Pak war. He also underwent intense physical training for two months before filming Border 2, including daily cardio and strength sessions. He also interacted with Indian Army officers, celebrated Army Day, and had costume trials to prepare for his role. The team spent a year preparing for the project, and Dhawan's character arc will follow his journey from village life to army induction and participation in the 1971 war, as per reports.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is set to release on January 23, 2026.