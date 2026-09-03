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Varun Dhawan starts 'kheti' as he shares photos from his new farm, netizens call him 'farmer of the year'

Varun Dhawan surprises fans with his new off-screen avatar away from films; his latest Instagram post goes viral and sparks funny reactions online.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

Varun Dhawan starts 'kheti' as he shares photos from his new farm, netizens call him 'farmer of the year'
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Varun Dhawan has surprised fans by starting a new journey as a farmer. The Bollywood star shared pictures from his new farm on Instagram. Ditching the glitz and glamour of Hindi cinema, Varun spent a day in the fields doing agricultural work. He posted a series of images where he is seen planting rice and wielding a shovel.

Varun Dhawan says 'Kheti Shuru'

The actor Varun Dhawan posted some photos on his Instagram ID and he wrote a caption, "Kheti shuru". Instantly, the post went viral. In the post, Varun is seen in casual clothes, standing in muddy water and working hands-on in the paddy field. In response to the post, actress Bhumi Pednekar described it as the "best life." The actor's decision to live a real and grounded life away from movies was also commended by many admirers. Bollywood actors have previously expressed interest in farming, but Varun's post has generated a lot of attention.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Netizens reaction:

After Varun Dhawan shared post netizens had mixed reactions with comments like "This freshness inside farm", "Hmlog to kabhi white dress pehen kr ye nh kre", "Bhai itna kam kar rahe he fir bhi unke kapde kitne saf hee", "Ab toh fasal bhi fan ho jayegi", "Jai jawan jai kisan", "Chalo photo khench gai aab bhar aa jao", "Aray varun bhai par kapde jara se bhi gande kyu nhi ho rhe", "Only photo ya real kisan?", "Photo ke liye kheti ka natak asal jindgi me g@nd fat jayegi"," Who uses white shirt for this activity", "Giving good message to youths but it could be good if you were in proper farmer dress instead of buying so much costly watch", "Aapka kheti ka pata ni lekin hair style achha lag raha hai'.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor REGRETS being school dropout; 'That’s why I have pushed my boys...'

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's rom-com 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, said to be David's last film, and in 'Border 2' released on Jan 23 based on the 1971 war, while the original 'Border' (1997) starred Sunny Deol and others, and Varun who started as an assistant on 'My Name Is Khan' (2010) and debuted with 'Student of the Year' (2012) had 11 consecutive hits till 2018.

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