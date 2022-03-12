Varun Dhawan protects Samantha Ruth Prabhu from paps, says ‘kyun dara rahe ho’ - WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan were recently seen together in Mumbai. Varun instructed the photographers not to scare her and took her outside as they were surrounded by paparazzi asking for pictures. With director Raj Nidimoru, the two were seen exiting a building in Andheri. Samantha donned black pants and a grey and dark blue jacket. Varun wore tattered denim and an orange T-shirt.

The paparazzi started hailing Samantha Ruth Prabhu as they were ready to walk out of the building, as seen in a video published on Instagram by a paparazzo account. "Darao mat, kyun dara rahe ho isko (Do not scare her)," Varun Dhawan said. As soon as Samantha heard Varun, she smiled.

Varun carefully escorted Samantha out of the building as the two went out. He had his arms around her, attempting to protect her. As Samantha headed towards her car, Varun instructed everyone to move back. "Thank you," she was overheard saying.

Reacting to the video, "Varun is sooo humble man. Love you Sam," said an Instagram user.

Samantha just celebrated her 12th year in the film profession. Following her debut in Tamil film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, in which she starred alongside Naga Chaitanya, she went on to appear in Telugu films such as ‘Atharintiki Daaredi’, ‘Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Manam, Aa aa, Oh Baby, Majili, and others. Theri and Mersal are two of her most well-known Tamil films.

Samantha was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise in an unique dance sequence. Her next film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, is set to be released soon. It will be released in theatres on April 28, 2022. She recently posted a first look from the legendary film Shakuntalam, in which she stars.