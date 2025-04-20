When asked about the ongoing score and the players, Varun enthusiastically mentioned Vaibhav Suryavanshi, saying, "Woh Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14 saal ka hai, maar raha hai".

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made his IPL debut as Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has stunned with his power-hitting skills and managed to draw a comparison with Yuvraj Singh. Amid this, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also expressed his admiration for Vaibhav's batting skills.

Varun Dhawan was recently spotted at a match in Mumbai, where he engaged with fans by taking selfies and also interacted with paparazzi about the game as he left the stadium. When asked about the ongoing score and the players, Varun enthusiastically mentioned Vaibhav Suryavanshi, saying, "Woh Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14 saal ka hai, maar raha hai" (That's Vaibhav Suryavanshi, he's just 14 years old and hitting it big!).



For the unversed, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a stunning IPL debut, scoring 34 off 20 balls for Rajasthan Royals. He smashed the first delivery of his career for a six and caught the attention of cricket fans. Cricketer Sam Billings and Shikhar Dhawan praised his performance, with Billings tweeting, "Utterly absurd! 14! First ball, Look at that bat swing too, like prime Yuvi… wow" and Dhawan saying, "14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi showing us what next-gen cricket looks like! Top knock with two incredible sixes under pressure. Loved the temperament".

Coming back to Varun, the actor is currently shooting for his next, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. In a 30-day schedule at Scotland, he is set to shoot for scenes that includes comedic sequences, chase scenes, and two song shoots, capturing the essence of a classic David Dhawan entertainer. The ensemble cast, including Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy, will add to the film's humour and chaos.



Meanwhile, Varun, who was last seen in Baby John, also has Border 2 and No Entry sequel in the pipeline.