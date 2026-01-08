Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, reacts to harsh criticism on his acting in Border 2: 'Yahi sawaal ne...'

Actor Varun Dhawan is once again in the news after the release of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from his upcoming film Border 2. The song conveys strong feelings and depicts the agony of soldiers who are separated from their families during their military service. Even though the message of the song was accepted by a lot of people, a couple of users on social media were dissatisfied with Varun's performance in the clip. A few people wrote that his facial expressions were not quite serious and doubted his acting ability. These remarks were soon to be found everywhere on the internet and turned into a debate among the admirers.

Varun Dhawan gives a calm reply:

Calm and positive reaction was Varun Dhawan's response to the criticism instead of getting upset. When a social media user remarked, questioning the actor's acting in the song, Varun stated with a smile, 'Yahi sawaal ne is gaane ko hit bana diya. Sab enjoy kar rahe hain,' which means that the criticism had actually made the song even more popular, and the whole thing was meant to be fun.

His response won over many fans who praised the actor for his calmness and maturity. A couple of users rallied behind Varun and sang his praises with reference to the song. Others voiced the opinion that criticism is just one of the hazards of the job that an actor has to go through and that it should be dealt with healthily. The fans were in awe of Varun, who remained positive and self-assured rather than letting the arrows of negativity pierce his heart.

Fans show strong support:

Varun’s fans, in the wake of his response, inundated social media with praises. They expressed that the song evokes powerful feelings and that Varun's acting was very much like real life. Additionally, some fans pointed out to critics that every actor goes through a phase of trying new things and learning from them. Criticism was directed at Varun, but he did not resort to angry reactions; instead, he was praised for his graceful handling of the situation. His response was interpreted as being self-assured yet courteous.

About Border 2:

Border 2 is a follow-up to the much-acclaimed film Border, released in 1997. The lead cast includes famous names like Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The story revolves around Indian soldiers and their sacrifices, which is the theme of the film. The release of the movie is anticipated on January 23, 2026, and the audience is very curious to see Varun in this role of love for the country.