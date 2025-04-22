Varun celebrated John Cena's historic 17th WWE World Championship by recreating his iconic mocking hand gesture.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is a die-hard WWE fan who openly showcases his enthusiasm, often incorporating WWE-inspired moves into his energetic dance sequences and action-packed film scenes. As John Cena, 41, made history on Sunday night by defeating Cody Rhodes to win undisputed 17th WWE World Championship, Varun celebrated his victory by recreating Cena’s iconic mocking hand gesture.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Dhawan shared a video of himself flaunting WWE championship belt on his shoulder. Wearing a black T-shirt and accessorising his look with a pair of sunglasses, Varun can be seen recreating iconic mocking hand gesture and ‘You can’t see me’. In the caption, he wrote, “Celebrating The Greatest of All Time, @johncena! #WrestleMania.”

Watch the video here:

Fr the unversed, The "You Can't See Me" gesture, popularised by John Cena in WWE, implies someone is operating at a higher level, outpacing others in competition, athletics, or mentality. It's often used to celebrate achievements, like making a clutch play or winning a championship. The gesture has transcended wrestling, adopted by athletes in other sports, such as basketball, to showcase dominance and confidence.

John Cena broke the record for most world championship victories in professional wrestling after his win at Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. With a little help from musician Travis Scott, Cena secured the win after a low blow and a shot with the championship belt. This victory marks Cena's 17th world title reign, surpassing Ric Flair's record of 16. The match itself was intense, with both superstars exchanging near-falls, but the finish was marred by Cena's reliance on outside interference to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his next ‘Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’. He also has Border 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar in the pipeline.