Varun Dhawan breaks silence on Tanmay Bhat’s roast over Dhurandhar comparison: ‘Hum bhi kuch na kuch kar le’

Varun Dhawan reacted to Tanmay Bhat’s viral roast comparing Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise, taking the joke sportingly and acknowledging the high benchmark set by the films.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat recently took a humorous dig at actor Varun Dhawan during a conversation on his YouTube channel, where the two discussed films, promotions and box office expectations. The interaction quickly grabbed attention online after Tanmay compared Varun’s latest release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, with the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Viral roast moment:

During the chat, Tanmay Bhat jokingly praised Varun Dhawan’s dedication to promoting his film, saying it takes 'optimism' to work so hard for a project that earns only a small percentage of what the Dhurandhar franchise collects. The comment left Varun laughing, as he took the roast in good humour rather than offence.

Varun responded light-heartedly, acknowledging the overwhelming success of Dhurandhar and admitting that its performance has created a new benchmark in the industry. He added that after such big blockbusters, the entire industry feels a sense of pressure to deliver something equally impactful.

Box office performance of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai:

Despite strong promotions and a wide release across more than 2,500 screens, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has shown a modest performance at the box office. The film opened with Rs 7.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.33 crore on Sunday, taking its India net total to around Rs 23.08 crore in its first three days.

The film witnessed average audience turnout, starting with around 10% occupancy during morning shows and gradually improving through the day, peaking at around 36% during evening and night screenings. While Sunday showed slight growth, the overall trend remained below industry expectations.

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Dhurandhar franchise sets a massive benchmark:

On the other hand, the Dhurandhar franchise, which is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, has shown up as one of the biggest commercial wins in Indian cinema history. That two-part series, together, has gone past Rs 3,100 crore globally, so it’s now sitting among the top highest-grossing Indian film franchises.