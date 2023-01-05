Search icon
Varisu trailer Twitter reaction: Fans say Thalapathy Vijay's 'sure-shot entertainer' will finish Ajith Kumar's Thunivu

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar will make Pongal 2023 one of the biggest festivals, as they're bringing entertainers for their fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay's fans are delighted as the official trailer of their idol's next Varisu has left them craving for more. On Wednesday afternoon the theatrical trailer of Vijay's family drama got released online, and it took the internet by storm. Vamshi Paidipally-directorial revolves around family, love, relationships, conflicts, deceit, and loyalty. 

As the title suggests, Varisu mean waris (heir). The trailer has impressed the netizens, and they are going gaga over the film Many netizens have claimed that the film has tapped into different genres successfully, and it will be a perfect Pongal treat. At the box office, Varisu will clash with Ajith Kumar's actioner Thunivu. Fans of Vijay are busy praising the former's film, but panning Ajith's film. On the side, loyal fans of Thala Ajith are defending Thunivu and calling Varisu, Vijay's next dud after Beast.  

Here are the reactions for Varisu

The high-on-energy and power-packed trailer have fans of the actor quite excited. The actor shared the trailer on his social media on Wednesday evening. The trailer begins with an introduction of a powerful and closely-knit business family. However, a guest wonders why the youngest son is not talked about. Cut to Vijay, the youngest son, who is a carefree photographer roaming far away lands. But as a ‘hunter’ emerges to stake claim on his family’s business empire in the form of the villain Prakash Raj, the prodigal son must return. Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film also stars Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, and Khushbu apart from Vijay, Rashmika and Prakash Raj. Varisu and Thunivu will release in cinemas on January 11, 2023. 

