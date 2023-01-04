Search icon
Varisu trailer: Thalapathy Vijay fights for family, stands up to baddie Prakash Raj; fans say 'this will break records'

Varisu trailer shows Thalapathy Vijay headline a family drama-cum action entertainer, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Varisu stars Thalapathy Vijay in lead

The much-awaited trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming release Varisu was released on Wednesday evening. The Tamil film is a mass entertainer and is set to be released in theatres on January 12 on the occasion of Pongal. The high-on-energy and power-packed trailer has fans of the actor quite excited. The actor shared the trailer on his social media on Wednesday evening.

The trailer begins with an introduction of a powerful and closely-knit business family. However, a guest wonders why the youngest son is not talked about. Cut to Vijay, the youngest son, who is a carefree photographer roaming far away lands. But as a ‘hunter’ emerges to stake claim on his family’s business empire in the form of the villain Prakash Raj, the prodigal son must return.

The trailer contains copious amounts of action with Vijay sending goons flying, some romance as his love interest is introduced (Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead), and some dialoguebaazi when Vijay and Prakash come face to face.

Reacting to the trailer, fans said the movie was a sureshot blockbuster. One commented, “This is a blockbuster, will break all the records.” Another fan wrote, “Thalapathy's dance,fight,Body language & especially dialogue delivery + Thaman's background score  is andha ragam.... Surely Varisu is a family & fans blockbuster.” Many other fans said that the trailer gave them ‘goosebumps’.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film also stars Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, and Khushbu apart from Vijay, Rashmika and Prakash Raj. The big-budget film will clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the box office, which releases a day after it. Vijay’s last release Beast was a huge commercial success, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide as was Master, which released in 2021. In fact, all of Vijay’s films since Puli (2015) have been commercially successful.

