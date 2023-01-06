Varisu, Sita Ramam, Special 26 art director Sunil Babu passes away; Dulquer Salmaan, Neeraj Pandey pay tributes

Sunil Babu/Twitter

Sunil Babu, who has worked as an art director in films across Indian languages, breathed his last at the age of 50 in Ernakulum, Kerala on Wednesday, January 4. As per reports, the production designer suffered a heart attack at a private hospital.

Sunil Babu was known for his works in films such as Sita Ramam, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bheeshma Parvam, Bangalore Days, Maharshi, Special 26, Paa, and Ghajini among others. Multiple celebrities took to their social media and penned heartfelt tributes for Sunil.

Dulquer Salmaan, who starred in Sita Ramam, took to his Instagram and wrote, "Heart hurts. The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can’t come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly", along with adding three broken hearts emoticons.

Neeraj Pandey, the director of Special 26 and M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, tweeted, "RIP SUNIL BABU. Loss of an exceptional technician, Production Designer, colleague, partner-in-crimes, and friend. (SPECIAL 26, M. S. DHONI, UNTITLED PROD) Too many memories over the years and yet words fail today. Your smile will stay around us forever dear."

RIP SUNIL BABU

Loss of an exceptional technician, Production Designer, colleague, partner-in-crimes and friend.

(SPECIAL 26, M. S. DHONI, UNTITLED PROD)



Too many memories over the years and yet words fail today.

Your smile will stay around us forever dear. pic.twitter.com/WH8TsbjuH8 January 6, 2023

The Bangalore Days director Anjali Menon also paid him a tribute and wrote on her Instagram, "Utterly shocked to hear of Sunil Babu’s demise. We worked together on Bangalore Days and I have some wonderful memories that I will always hold dear. Rest in peace dear Sunil."

Sharing a photo with Sunil Babu, the Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi expressed his grief and wrote, "This is really heartbreaking and hard to digest! Can't believe he's no longer with us now. This shows, again, how life can be unfair and unpredictable. Rest in peace, #SunilBabu sir. The world will miss you."

This is really heartbreaking and hard to digest! Can't believe he's no longer with us now. This shows, again, how life can be unfair and unpredictable. Rest in peace, #SunilBabu sir. The world will miss you. pic.twitter.com/lEeZg1Ps0l — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) January 6, 2023

Sunil Babu also worked in the upcoming much-awaited film Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. It will release on Pongal on January 11, along with Ajith Kumar's heist-actioner Thunivu.



READ | Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023