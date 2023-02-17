Search icon
Varisu OTT release: Here's when and where you watch Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

After earning more than Rs 200 crore in India, Thalapathy Vijay's movie will make its digital debut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's latest blockbuster family drama Varisu was among the significant release in cinemas across the globe on January 11. This was Vijay's first major release after his last debacle, Beast.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu competed with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, and yet, it went on to become one of the top grosser in the South. Unlike Nelson's Beast, Varisu earned positive critical and commercial responses. As per the report of Sacnilk, Varisu grossed over Rs 208 crore from India in its five weeks runtime. 

After the five-week theatrical run, the film is all set to make its digital debut. The Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of Varisu will be available on Prime Video from February 22, Wednesday. 

Here's the announcement poster

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The Hindi dub version's official OTT release is still yet to announce. Varisu also stars Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, and Khushbu apart from Vijay, Rashmika and Prakash Raj. On the work front, Vijay will next be seen with his Master director Leo. Initially titled Thalapathy 67, Leo, will bring back the hit duo of Vijay and Vikram director Lokesh Kanagraj. 

In early Feb, the upcoming film Vijay was revealed through an interesting song promo. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks the reunion of the actor-director combination two years after their superhit Master. Leo has begun filming and boasts of a strong cast.

A music video featuring Vijay was unveiled. The song – Bloody Sweet – composed and sung by Anirudh, sees Vijay making chocolate in a house. Parallel scenes show him forging a sword at the same time. The scenes of the molten metal and chocolate and interspersed as we also see a cavalcade of cars speeding towards an unknown direction. The sinister music builds to a crescendo and we learn the cars are coming to face off against Vijay. Leo will release in cinemas on October 19. 

